Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Lawless Beauty
Soft Matte Liquid Lipstick
$25.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Neiman Marcus
A comfortable matte liquid lipstick.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Maybelline
Color Sensational The Buffs Lip Color In Truffle Tease
$4.49
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Maybelline
Color Sensational Creamy Mattes Lip Color In Daringly Nude
$4.97
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Decay
Revolution Lipstick In Venom
$22.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Sephora Collection
Cream Lip Stain In Classic Beige
$12.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Lawless Beauty
DETAILS
Lawless Beauty
Soft Matte Liquid Lipstick
$30.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Lawless Beauty
Soft Matte Liquid Lipstick
$25.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Lawless Beauty
Soft Matte Liquid Lipstick
$25.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Makeup
DETAILS
Ilia
Color Haze Multi-use Pigment
$32.00
from
Credo
BUY
DETAILS
Pop and Suki
Makeup Case
$85.00
from
Pop and Suki
BUY
DETAILS
Clinique
Cliniquefit Workout 24-hour Mascara
$20.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Pop and Suki
Makeup Case
$85.00
from
Pop and Suki
BUY
