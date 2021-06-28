ZANYB

Soft Knot Ball Throw Pillow

【HIGH QUALITY】FUB knot ball pillow is made of soft short plush fabric filled with PP cotton so as to offer you and your kids comfortable feeling every single time you hold this plush knot ball toy in your arms. 【COLOR CHOICES】Chic knot ball pillow with 6 colors available, 6 different choices of fresh colors help you increase the warm atmosphere of your room. 【2 SIZES AVAILABLE】M: 9.8"/25cm in diameter (Approx.), L: 11.8"/30cm in diameter (Approx.). Great Christmas gift or birthday gift for children, teens and adults, for everyone you love. 【GREAT DECORATION】Whether the knot ball is on your sofa, couch, bed, in the office, your kid’s room or the nursery, or outdoors (patio, car, etc.), these pillows are great home decor. 【WASH METHOD】Solid color knot throw pillow can be easily spot cleaned or machine washed in low temperature on gentle cycle in cold or warm water below 40℃, air dry. ZANYB Knot Ball Plush Throw Pillow - Cute Toy Gift Home Bed Room Couch Decor Office Sofa Decoration Specifications: -Material: Plush, PP Cotton. -Shape: Knotted Ball. -Diameter: M: 9.8"/25cm, L: 11.8"/30cm. -Color: Blue, grey, orange, pink, white, yellow. Features: All of our knot ball pillows are made from high quality soft PP cotton so as to offer you and your kids smooth feeling. Cozy and comfortable, a special gift to your families, friends, lovers, kids and etc.. A multi-purpose pillow which help you increase the warm atmosphere of your room. Can not only be used to decorate children's room but also can be used as a perfect photo props. Lighten up the holidays by decorating your fridge. Perfect Christmas gift, birthday gift idea. Accessories:The price doesn't include any accessory except the pillow itself. Note: 1.The real color of the item may be slightly different from the pictures caused by brightness of your monitor and light brightness. 2.The size may slightly different from real product due to manual measurements. If you have any other question, please contact us freely, we are always at your service!