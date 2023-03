H&M

Soft-knit Joggers

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Soft, knit joggers with a regular waist, ribbed waistband with drawstring and covered elastic, and ribbed hems. Size The model is 174cm/5'9" and wears a size M Composition Polyester 76%, Polyamide 13%, Rayon 8%, Wool 3% Additional material information Shell: Recycled polyester 52% Art. No. 1100516001 True to Size - 7 reviews Runs Small True to Size Runs Large