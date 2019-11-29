MeroKeety

Soft Knit Cardigan

$34.99 $27.99

100% Polyester Size Guide:S=US 4-6,M=US 8-10,L=US 12-14,XL=US 16, If you want loose fit, pls size up. Soft and Stretchy fabric,we accept 30 days money back! Unique Design: Casual and boyfriend style, long sleeves,loose fit, below hip length, two big pockets, soft fabric, warm in the little cold weather This cardigan features a popcorn yarn material, pockets, and a relaxed cardigan fit. The material is seriously so soft, you will want to live in this thing!! Wear with our Autumn Blue Skinny Jeans, a basic tee, and Booties for a trendy autumn style! Occasion: Casual, school, work, daily wear, shopping,party; Can be worn with leggings,jeans, high heels,boots etc. Garment Care: Hand wash recommended with low temperature water, using mild gentle soap, no bleach