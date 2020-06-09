United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
lemlem
Sofia Tie Front Top
$125.00
At lemlem
Styled here with: Sofia High Waist Bottom lemlem dives into swim for the first-ever time! The Sofia Tie Front Top is a flattering adjustable top, featuring a Tibeb inspired trim. STYLE DETAILS Tie Front Detail Adjustable Straps 73% Microfiber Polyester / 27% Elastane (LYCRA®) Made in Morocco Hand Wash FIT DETAILS True to Size Model featured here is 5'10" and wearing size S Bust: 34" Questions about fit? Email shop@lemlem.com 5% of all purchases on this site will be donated to the lemlem Foundation