Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
JVB x Nomasei
Socks In Burgundy Crystal
$80.00
$35.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nomasei
Need a few alternatives?
JVB x Nomasei
Socks In Burgundy Crystal
BUY
£35.00
£70.00
Nomasei
JVB x Nomasei
Socks In Burgundy Crystal
BUY
$35.00
$80.00
Nomasei
J. Crew
Sheer Swiss-dot Ankle Socks Three-pack
BUY
$26.50
$34.50
J. Crew
J. Crew
Ribbed Cotton-blend Socks
BUY
$12.50
$18.50
J. Crew
More from JVB x Nomasei
JVB x Nomasei
Socks In Burgundy Crystal
BUY
£35.00
£70.00
Nomasei
JVB x Nomasei
Nono Loafers
BUY
$690.00
Nomasei
More from Intimates
JVB x Nomasei
Socks In Burgundy Crystal
BUY
£35.00
£70.00
Nomasei
Leg Studio
Brown Leopard Printed Tights
BUY
$17.35
Etsy
JVB x Nomasei
Socks In Burgundy Crystal
BUY
$35.00
$80.00
Nomasei
J. Crew
Sheer Swiss-dot Ankle Socks Three-pack
BUY
$26.50
$34.50
J. Crew
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted