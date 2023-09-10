Ruby Warrington

Sober Curious

$38.80

Buy Now Review It

At Booktopia

Would life be better without alcohol It's the nagging question more and more of us are finding harder to ignore, whether we have a “problem” with alcohol or not. After all, we yoga. We green juice. We meditate. We self-care. And yet, come the end of a long work day, the start of a weekend, an awkward social situation, we drink. One glass of wine turns into two turns into a bottle. In the face of how we care for ourselves otherwise, it's hard to avoid how alcohol really makes us feel... terrible. How different would our lives be if we stopped drinking on autopilot If we stopped drinking altogether Really different, it turns out. Really better. Frank, funny, and always judgment free, Sober Curious is a bold guide to choosing to live hangover-free, from Ruby Warrington, one of the leading voices of the new sobriety movement. Drawing on research, expert interviews, and personal narrative, Sober Curious is a radical take down of the myths that keep so many of us drinking. Inspiring, timely, and blame free, Sober Curious is both conversation starter and handbook-essential reading that empowers readers to transform their relationship with alcohol, so we can lead our most fulfilling lives. About the Author Ruby Warrington is a lifestyle writer and former features editor of the UK's Sunday Times Style supplement. In 2013, she created The Numinous, an online magazine that bridges the gap between the mystical and the mainstream. She is also the cofounder of Moon Club, an online mentoring program for spiritual activists, and "sober curious" event series Club SODA NYC. She now lives in New York City with her husband, Simon (a.k.a. "The Pisces").