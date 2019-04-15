Search
Valquiria and Miltinho Lopes Silva

Soapstone Saute Pan With Copper Handle

Family meals get an Old World upgrade with this beautifully handcrafted saute pan. Highlighted by a hammered copper handle, this soapstone design serves as a timeless oven to table essential. Soapstone emits no odor and is able to withstand temperatures of up to 1000 degrees Celsius, making it a versatile addition to your cooking arsenal. Handmade in Brazil. Complete your soapstone collection with the Soapstone Pot with Copper Handle, Soapstone Pizza Pan, and Soapstone Stew Pot with Copper Handle.
