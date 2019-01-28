Soap and Glory

Soap And Glory The Righteous Butter 300ml

£10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

Butter yourself up: After showering or bathing, smooth a generous handful of Soap & Glory The Righteous Butter 300ml onto damp skin and massage gently until it sinks in. Then relax and take in the wonderful aroma's of leafy greens, bergamot and mandarin, with a floral and fruity middle note that makes your nose tingle a little, followed by soft, sexy, musk, oakmoss, amber and woody notes.