Soak Herbal Bath Blend

C$30.00

Experience the restorative power of herbal hydrotherapy. This beautiful blend of herbs and flowers softens, calms and hydrates skin while relaxing the senses. Anti-inflammatory properties of chamomile and calendula help to relieve itchy and dehydrated skin, while the smell of lavender and patchouli essential oils fills the air, providing aromatherapy benefits. 80% organic . vegan . cruelty-free - Gently rejuvenates while encouraging increased hydration - Helps calm dry and irritated skin - Creates a spa environment ideal for relaxation Scent profile: Sweet, earthy and floral. Fill organic cotton muslin bag (included) with 1/2 a cup of herbs and flowers. Tighten drawstring and place in bath as water is running. When finished, empty contents into compost and allow bag to dry for re-use. Contains four uses. Tip: For extra benefit, steep the bag in a cup of boiling water for a few minutes. Pour steeped water and bag into bath water. Can be used in combination with epsom salts. Rose flowers* Lavender flowers* Chamomile flowers* Calendula flowers Marshmallow root* Patchouli* and Lavender* essential oils * organic Shelf life: 24 months Since our products are completely natural, they are meant to be enjoyed, not stored! A date stamp on the bottom of each product marks the MM/YYYY when it was made, so you know when it should be used by. Product care: All products are made with fresh ingredients and need to be treated with care. To ensure that the shelf life is not compromised, avoid introducing water into the containers and handle products with clean, dry hands to prevent any contamination. Tightly secure lids and keep products in a place away from extreme heat and direct sunlight; your bathroom cupboard is a perfect spot! We ship for free anywhere in Canada on orders over $35 (before tax). For orders of $35 or less, a flat shipping charge of $8 will be applied. We also offer Express shipping for an additional $2 to $8 depending on delivery location. Please refer to the shipping page for more details. Shipping to the US? Click here to visit our US site. Click here to learn how to build a natural skincare routine with Wildcraft. If this is your first time using this product, we recommend that you perform an allergy test before use. This can simply be done by applying a small amount to your forearm and waiting for 24 hours to see if any irritation occurs. If you are pregnant or are breastfeeding, you may want to speak with your health care practitioner for further guidance before using products that contain essential oils.