Be an eye catcher and a rule breaker with Revlon So Fierce Mascara. The molded, tapered wand has 252 multilayered bristles that comb and grip each lash from root to tip for fierce length and dense, lifted eye lashes. Over-the-top length and volume for your boldest eye lashes ever!Infused with a special blend of paraffin and rice bran waxes, the glossy jet black formula quickly builds and empowers your eye lashes with length and definition. Available in Blackest Black, Black and Blackened Brown. Clump free, smudge proof, flake free. Lash lifting polymers extend and magnify your over the top lookWarnings and precautions Never use if eye is injured, irritated or infected. Consult an eye doctor immediately in case of injury. Always handle and apply in a careful and sanitary manner. Do not dilute product with any additive or share with others.Application tips Place brush at base of lashes and gently sweep up to tip.