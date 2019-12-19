Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Aerie
Snowday Cable Sweater
$59.95
$23.98
Buy Now
Review It
At American Eagle Outfitters
Embrace the big chill in our newest, most luscious fabric EVER. Cozy up! NEW! Lush & thick fabric Amaze for the holidays (!!!)
Need a few alternatives?
Everlane
The Texture Cotton Crew
C$116.00
C$94.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Milo Chenille Mock Neck Boxy Sweater
$59.00
$44.25
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Everlane
The Link-stitch Crewneck Sweater
$75.00
$49.00
from
Everlane
BUY
See By Chloé
Honeycomb Pullover
$355.00
$301.75
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Aerie
Aerie
Chenille Oversized Turtleneck
$59.95
$29.97
from
American Eagle Outfitters
BUY
Aerie
Super Scoop One Piece Swimsuit
$44.95
$26.97
from
American Eagle Outfitters
BUY
Aerie
Real Sunnie Full Coverage Lightly Lined Bra
$44.95
$26.97
from
American Eagle Outfitters
BUY
Aerie
Real Me Bralette
$34.95
$20.97
from
American Eagle Outfitters
BUY
More from Sweaters
Cefinn
Eva Ribbed Wool Turtleneck Sweater
$290.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Paloma Wool
Yin Yang
€118.00
from
Paloma Wool
BUY
Hades
Joy Division Black & White Jumper
£220.00
from
Hades
BUY
Rejina Pyo
Lyn Asymmetric Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
£770.00
£462.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted