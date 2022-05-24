Charles & Keith

Snake Print Crossover Slingback Sandals

$66.00

Buy Now Review It

At Charles & Keith

Elevate your footwear game with our snake-print crossover sandals. The striking printed design adds visual interest to an otherwise simple silhouette, while the unique contrast between the dark-green padded sole and black flatform amps up the glam factor. Plus points for the adjustable strap that guarantees the perfect fit for all-day comfort. For an modern street-chic look, try it with a black bodycon dress. Add on a chunky-chain necklace and an embellished clutch for a statement-making finish.