Nordstrom

Snake Embossed Faux Leather Belt

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

This nutrient-dense golden oil works as a pre-shampoo treatment to hydrate and cleanse the scalp. Hemisqualane helps to promote stronger, shinier, longer, and healthier-looking hair. Rosemary Extract is known to stimulate the scalp and hair follicles to promote hair growth, while Bisabolol helps to clarify and calm.