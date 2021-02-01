Les Girls Les Boys

Smooth Underwired Bra Lilac

£38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Les Girls Les Boys

Offering support with underwires and shape flattering side boning, this smooth underwired bra is delicate yet ultra comfortable. Finished with stitch-free selvedge. Silky to the touch and invisible under clothes, an ultimate solution line by les girls les boys. Featuring in a powder soft lilac, coordinate with matching brief, thong or opt for the non-wired soft bra alternative.