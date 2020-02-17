Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
& Other Stories
Smooth Leather Block Heel Boots
$179.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Smooth leather boots with a block heel, almond-shaped toebox and a concealed side zipper closure. Heel height: 8cm / 3.1"
Need a few alternatives?
Boohoo
Flat Knee High Boots
$88.00
$44.00
from
Boohoo
BUY
Frye
Valerie Otk Shearling
$598.00
from
Frye
BUY
Toga Pulla
Snakeskin Booties
£273.53
from
Shopbop
BUY
Koolaburra by Ugg
Koolaburra By Ugg Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot
$70.00
$59.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Belted Workwear Mini Dress
$119.00
$59.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Plaid Check Puff Beret
£27.00
£11.50
from
ASOS
BUY
& Other Stories
Diamanté Fringe Sweater
£95.00
£66.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Chunky Chain Link Necklace
£17.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Boots
Paul Green
Boone Combat Boot
$529.00
$317.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Coach
Evelyn Boot In Snakeskin
$395.00
$197.50
from
Coach
BUY
Simon Miller
High Raid Boot
$670.00
from
Simon Miller
BUY
Chloé
Adelie Python-effect Leather Ankle Boots
£980.00
£294.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted