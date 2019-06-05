Aveda

Smooth Infusion Shampoo 50ml

£9.00

Buy Now Review It

At FeelUnique

Daily cleansing smooths and softens hair up to 60%. - Aveda Smooth Infusion Shampoo moisturises and reduces frizz. - Exclusive plant infusion, a blend derived from organic aloe, maize and guar bean creates a smooth new surface on hair. - Significantly reduces frizz and unwanted wave, helps prevent flyaways. - Protects against surface damage from heat styling. - Babassu derived cleansing system softens hair with a luxurious lather. - One of 7 groundbreaking products honoured with Gold-level Cradle to Cradle certification. Vegan, Cruelty-Free, Organic, Sustainable, Non-Toxic, Paraben Free, No Mineral Oil.