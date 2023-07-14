Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Anthropologie
Smocked Tube Top
$58.00
$23.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Andrea Iyamah
Key Hole Crochet Crop Top
BUY
$81.00
$270.00
Nordstrom
H&M
Phoebe Polo Top
BUY
£18.00
H&M
PrettyLittleThing
Linen Look Tailored Tank
BUY
$19.00
$32.00
PrettyLittleThing
Free People
Leilani Gingham Tube Top
BUY
$58.00
Free People
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Shibori Velvet Pillow
BUY
$35.97
$88.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Luna Dish Towel
BUY
$7.77
$20.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Athalia Mug
BUY
$5.97
$14.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Chunky Hoop Earrings
BUY
$14.97
$38.00
Anthropologie
More from Tops
4SI3NNA
Metallic Pleated Cami
BUY
$29.97
$88.00
Anthropologie
Pilcro
Ribbed Square-neck Sweater Tank
BUY
$35.97
$88.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
V-neck Pointelle Sweater Tank
BUY
$35.97
$88.00
Anthropologie
Farm Rio
Long-sleeve Lace Blouse
BUY
$65.97
$175.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted