ASTR The Label
Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress
$89.00$71.20
100% Polyester Imported Dry Clean Only Shell: 100% polyester Lining: 97% polyester/3% elastane Fabric: Lightweight, non-stretch seersucker Dry clean Scoop neckline and back A fresh take on summery seersucker from ASTR the Label. This tiered dress has a timeless silhouette, and is imbued with a fresh shade of light green. Keep your look polished by pairing it with a minimalist pair of mules or slide sandals.