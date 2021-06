1 STATE

Smocked Square-neck Blouse

$89.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Gorgeously-chic with a touch of romance, this 1.STATE blouson top will be an effortless go-to for seasons to come. Blouson sleeves Imported Smocked bodice and cuffs Square neckline and back Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 12076038 Size & Fit Approx. model height is 5'10" and she is wearing a size small Materials & Care Machine washable Polyester