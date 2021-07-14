J.Crew

Smocked Puff-sleeve Cotton Poplin Dress

$89.50 $31.49

Buy Now Review It

At J. Crew

The good news about this sweet, summery dress: We added stretchy elastic smocking around the neckline so you can wear it on or off the shoulder. The great news about it: We also added elastic to the waist, which makes it pretty much the comfiest dress we've ever met. By buying cotton products from J.Crew, you're supporting more responsibly grown cotton through the Better Cotton Initiative.