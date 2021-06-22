FANCYINN

Smocked Dress With Pockets

$28.99 $23.19

Buy Now Review It

Pull On closure Material: Polyester. Soft，no lining. DESIGN: Elegant ruffle cap sleeves summer a-line knee-length sundresses for women, round neck, ruched bust and flowy hem, back keyhole with neckline button closure, frill capped sleeve shirred bodice, midi skirt, bra friendly, pockets on both side,giving people an elegant and fresh feeling. Occasions: The Abbie Dress curves to the waistline with a smocked bodice and flows into an easy mid-length skirt. Pair back with sandals by day or slip into heels to elevate the look by night. Sizes: S (US 4-6), M (US 6-8), L (US10-12), XL (US 14). Please use the Size Chart Image and refer to studio images for true colour reference. Note: In order to receive the item in good quality, Please confirm the item be purchased from FANCYINN before order, Thank you.