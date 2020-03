Wald Berlin

Put a smile on somebodies face with this beautiful twist on the classic pearl interjected with a symbolic emoji smiley face. Handmade in Berlin and strung together with all it's happy, glistening pearls to make your necklace layering game STRONG. M A T E R I A L: A bead mix of sweetwater pearls and glass smilie beads. S I Z E: 40 cm