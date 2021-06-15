Hoover

Smartwash Automatic Carpet Cleaner Machine

$249.99 $198.00

AUTOMATIC CLEANING TECHNOLOGY: Push forward to clean and pull back to dry AUTO-CLEAN MOTION SENSING DESIGN: Eliminate the guesswork while leaving your floors refreshed AUTO-MIX: Precisely mixes and dispenses solution for optimal cleaning AUTO-DRY: Delivers powerful extraction with HeatForce technology for faster drying FLEXFORCE POWERBRUSHES: Gently remove deep dirt, debris and pet messes WHAT'S INCLUDED: 2-in-1 Antimicrobial Pet Tool, Sample Bottle of Cleaning Solution, 8 feet Hose, Accessory Storage Bag The Hoover SmartWash+ Automatic Carpet Cleaner eliminates the guesswork with Automatic Cleaning Technology that makes carpet cleaning as easy as vacuuming. Wash carpet by simply pushing forward to clean and pulling back to dry. No multiple buttons. No solution measuring. No hassle. Just seriously simple & seriously powerful. Remove deep down embedded dirt with FlexForce PowerBrushes. Plus, Auto Mix precisely mixes and dispenses the correct amount of solution for optimal cleaning while Auto Dry powerfully extracts water with HeatForce for an even faster drying time.