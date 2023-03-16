United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Therabody
Smartgoggles
$199.00
At Therabody
The only eye mask powered by SmartSense Technology™ — our exclusive biometric sensor that customizes treatments to lower your heart rate to a more relaxed state. Slip them on to soothe headaches, relieve eye strain, and invite calmness into the body and mind. Whether you stare at a screen all day, suffer from headaches or anxiety, or struggle to fall asleep, SmartGoggles keep you moving throughout the day and help you rest at night.