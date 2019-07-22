Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorSexual Wellness
LELO

Smart Wand - Medium

$209.00$189.00
At Ella Paradis
Makes your legs quiver with pleasure with the LELO Smart Wand Massager. Great for couples who demand the most intense and luxurious pleasure without the bulk of a larger wand.
Featured in 1 story
The Wand Vibrators You Need In Your Life
by Kasandra Brabaw