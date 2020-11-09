LELO

Smart Wand™ 2 Deep Rose

$199.00 $159.00

Buy Now Review It

At LELO

Get in touch with your body and experience unparalleled relaxation as you indulge with the world’s most luxurious full-body massager. Ten massage patterns will relax your entire body and remove stress, while the fantastically steady handle will allow you hours of unmatched pleasure. Unlike competitors, Smart Wand™ 2 is luxurious, offers more controlled massage patterns, and has a longer-lasting charge.