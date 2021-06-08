Midea

Smart Portable Air Conditioner

$479.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

The black Midea 10,000 BTU (13,500 BTU ASHRAE) 115V Smart Portable Air Conditioner with Heat & ComfortSense Remote cools a large room up to 450 square feet. The black Midea 10,000 BTU (13,500 BTU ASHRAE) 115V Smart Portable Air Conditioner with Heat & ComfortSense Remote is equipped with WiFI so you can control your portable air conditioner effortlessly from your smartphone app from anywhere in the house or when away from home. The black Midea 10,000 BTU (13,500 BTU ASHRAE) 115V Smart Portable Air Conditioner with Heat & ComfortSense Remote can respond to voice commands from a virtual assistant device like Google Assistant or Alexa enabled devices which makes the process of interacting seamless. The black Midea 10,000 BTU (13,500 BTU ASHRAE) 115V Smart Portable Air Conditioner with Heat has electronic controls and a ComfortSense remote control. The sturdy four-wheel design lets you effortlessly move the air conditioner from room to room and the quick and easy installation will have you comfortable in no time.