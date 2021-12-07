Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Click and Grow
Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden
$139.95
$74.96
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
No matter how little space you think you have, you have room to grow your own fresh herbs or vegetables in this self-watering indoor garden.
Need a few alternatives?
Boy Smells
Hypernature Quintet Scented Candle Set
BUY
$144.00
Hudson's Bay
Ugg
Duffield Eye Mask, Pouch & Blanket Travel Set
BUY
$98.00
Nordstrom
Verilux
Happylight Luxe Led Lamp
BUY
$69.99
Nordstrom
Boy Smells
X Kacey Musgraves Slow Burn Scented Candle
BUY
$39.00
Nordstrom
More from Click and Grow
Click and Grow
Indoor Smart Garden Kit
BUY
$172.95
$229.95
Amazon
Click and Grow
Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden
BUY
$139.95
Nordstrom
Click and Grow
The Salad Lovers Kit
BUY
$123.99
Click and Grow
Click and Grow
The “herbs Go With Everything” Kit
BUY
$123.95
Click and Grow
More from Décor
Boy Smells
Hypernature Quintet Scented Candle Set
BUY
$144.00
Hudson's Bay
Ugg
Duffield Eye Mask, Pouch & Blanket Travel Set
BUY
$98.00
Nordstrom
Verilux
Happylight Luxe Led Lamp
BUY
$69.99
Nordstrom
Boy Smells
X Kacey Musgraves Slow Burn Scented Candle
BUY
$39.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted