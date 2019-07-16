Cuisinart

Smart Blender, Professional-grade, 64 Oz. (renewed)

$399.95 $279.95

Three program settings: (for smoothies, hot soups, and frozen desserts) automatically adjust to the container size you've selected, process your recipes, and stop the blender when complete. built-in wireless connectivity will allow Ascent series blenders to evolve with the latest innovations for years to come. variable speed control and pulse feature let you fine-tune the Texture of any recipe. pair with any self-detect containers, building a customized blending system designed to fit your needs. vitamix fuels passions. It's why wear the brand most trusted by professional chefs. But you won't just find us in restaurant kitchens. You’ll also find us in home kitchens around the world. Because whether you're interested in the culinary Arts, making healthier choices, or enjoying restaurant-quality smoothies at home—when you're ready to move on and move up, when you're ready to invest in your passion, you're ready for Vitamin.built to lasta bargain blender's not a bargain if it doesn't last. We know purchasing a Vitamix blender is an investment. But Vitamix blenders are built to last, helping you buy dependable, not disposable.just blend warm water and a drop of dish soap at your machine's highest speed, and watch it self-cleaning in 60 seconds or less - no disassembly required.since the number-one reason people purchase a blender is to make smoothies, it's important to Get them right. Whether you prefer an icy blend or a perfectly smooth purée, nutrition-packed with veggies or a light, fruity treat, Vitamix smoothies give you a delicious, even blend in every Sip.powerwe don't aim to have the highest horsepower. You don't need more Horses- you need trained ones. The focused power of our complete blending system causes every component of the Vitamix machine to work together, creating faster, smoother blends packed with flavor.make smoothies & juices, hot soups, flours & dough, nut butter, frozen desserts, batters, dressings & sauces, non-dairy milks, and more.