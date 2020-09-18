Apple

The Smart Battery Case is compatible with Qi-certified chargers. When fully charged, the Smart Battery Case delivers up to 50% longer battery life. Charge your iPhone and battery case simultaneously for increased talk time, internet use, and even longer audio and video playback. With the Smart Battery Case on, the intelligent battery status is displayed on the iPhone Lock screen and in Notification Center, so you know exactly how much charge you have left. The case can be charged even faster with USB-PD-compatible chargers. It also supports Lightning accessories, such as the EarPods with Lightning Connector (included with your iPhone) or the Lightning Digital AV Adapter (sold separately).