United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Smart Glass Jewelry
Small Wave Earrings Ocean Colors
$48.00$34.08
At Smart Glass Jewelry
Simple and stunning, two waves of glass play off each other with head-turning and light-catching movement. Light and easy to wear, glass is approximately 1 inch to 1.5 inches in diameter. Finished with sterling silver or gold fill French hooks. Patented. *Simple design is easy to wear *Each piece of wave glass is unique *Nickel free findings won’t bother ears *Gift boxed for easy giving Customize these earrings by selecting the outer glass and inner glass color. Clear from beer or wine bottles Antique clear from a Coca-Cola bottle Aqua from a sake bottle Periwinkle from a sake bottle