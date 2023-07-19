Smart Glass Jewelry

Small Wave Earrings Ocean Colors

$48.00 $34.08

Simple and stunning, two waves of glass play off each other with head-turning and light-catching movement. Light and easy to wear, glass is approximately 1 inch to 1.5 inches in diameter. Finished with sterling silver or gold fill French hooks. Patented. *Simple design is easy to wear *Each piece of wave glass is unique *Nickel free findings won’t bother ears *Gift boxed for easy giving Customize these earrings by selecting the outer glass and inner glass color. Clear from beer or wine bottles Antique clear from a Coca-Cola bottle Aqua from a sake bottle Periwinkle from a sake bottle