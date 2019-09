All Across Africa

Small Silver Blue Friendship Cathedral Basket

Our Small Silver Blue Friendship Cathedral Basket from All Across Africa is handmade from naturally dyed fibers and grass. This unique lidded basket is intricately woven by craftswomen in Rwanda using timeless traditional weaving techniques. Woven over the course of 2-4 days, women are able to earn an income that substantially provides for their family.