&klevering

Small Rectangle Check Photo Frame

£10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Liberty London

Editor's Notes The rectangle check photo frame from Klevering is an unusual home accent that adds intrigue to shelves and bare mantels. Drawing inspiration from traditional patterns, this small photo frame features a bold check design crafted from green and white polyresin. Display alongside Klevering’s coordinating frames and use to showcase your most precious memories for a personalised living space with a modern twist. Read more Features Rectangle photo frame Polyresin Green and white check design MDF backing Wipe with a clean cloth COMPOSITION & SIZE MDF; Polyresin H: 10.5cm, W: 8cm Read more About Klevering Established in 1992, this Amsterdam brand embodies quirky Dutch cool. Its designers take inspiration from modern art and pop culture, creating eclectic gifts and accessories to enrich your home with an exuberant yet laid-back charm. Expect sculptural design pieces with a bright, textured twist.