Off White

Small Quilted Puff Tote

$1500.00 $600.00

Buy Now Review It

At Saks Fifth Avenue

Maximize the sporty look with this water-repellent puffer tote. Open tope. Black-painted hardware. One inside zip pocket. Lined. Polyamide/polyester. Made in Italy. SIZEDouble top handles, 5.5" drop. Double shoulder straps, 12" drop. 14"W x 14"H x 7"D.