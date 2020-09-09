Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Jenny Bird
Small Ora Hoops
C$95.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Jenny Bird
Need a few alternatives?
SVNR
Bangalore Earrings
£111.80
from
Garmentory
BUY
BaubleBar
Dalilah Small Tube Huggie Hoops
$38.00
$30.40
from
BaubleBar
BUY
Alison Lou
Tiny Pill Stud Single Earring
$195.00
from
Ylang23
BUY
ALONA
Candice Earrings
$80.00
$56.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
More from Jenny Bird
Jenny Bird
Catalina Earrings
£72.40
from
Jenny Bird
BUY
Jenny Bird
Catalina Earrings
C$115.00
from
Jenny Bird
BUY
Jenny Bird
Landry Bracelet
$95.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Jenny Bird
Faye Knockers
$85.00
from
Jenny Bird
BUY
More from Earrings
SVNR
Bangalore Earrings
£111.80
from
Garmentory
BUY
BaubleBar
Dalilah Small Tube Huggie Hoops
$38.00
$30.40
from
BaubleBar
BUY
Alison Lou
Tiny Pill Stud Single Earring
$195.00
from
Ylang23
BUY
ALONA
Candice Earrings
$80.00
$56.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted