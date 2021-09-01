EshJewelryCollection

Small Mustard Acetate Earrings

$28.50 $22.80

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Mustard acetate oval hoop earrings are perfect for the current season. These stunningly beautiful earrings are feather light, and made from acetate, no two earrings are exact, they are little pieces of art. Earrings measure 1.5 inches long. These are small earrings. Ear post are gold plated brass.Or silver plated brass, select at checkout. ♡ This pair makes a great gift for: Teacher Appreciation Sister Best friend Girlfriend Wife Birthday Gift Hanukkah Gift Kwanzaa Gift Christmas Gift Stocker Stuffer Collage Graduates Anniversary Valentines Day Wedding ♡ FOLLOW US Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/esh_jewelry_collection