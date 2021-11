Dinosaur Designs

Small Earth Bowl

$90.00

Buy Now Review It

At David Jones

Resin bowl. Approximate dimensions Width: 17cm / 6.6in Depth: 4.5cm / 1.8in Suitable for cold food service only.Dinosaur Designs resin products are hand made in Australia. Each piece is unique and we cannot guarantee you will receive an item exactly identical to what is that shown online. Colours and swirls shown are a guide only. 100% resin