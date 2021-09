Lemaire

Small Croissant Bag

$1165.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

Grained nappa leather shoulder bag in brown. Leather shoulder strap featuring knotted detailing. Zip closure at main compartment. Tonal leather logo patch at interior. Canvas lining in beige. Silver-tone hardware. Approx. 14" length x 7" height x 2" width. Available exclusively at SSENSE. Supplier color: Sand Leather. Made in Spain. 212646F048015