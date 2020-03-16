Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Pamela Love
Small Beaumont Earrings
$160.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Pamela Love
Inspired by the handles on one of our favorite pieces of pottery in the studio, these sculptural earrings are a strong but simple statement. Available in brass with sterling silver posts.
Need a few alternatives?
Madewell
Ear Cuff
$18.00
from
Madewell
BUY
Catbird Jewelry
Ear Cuff, Silver
$38.00
from
Catbird
BUY
BaubleBar
Clasina Pearl Ear Cuff Set
$44.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
Missoma
Gold Mini Tidal Hoops
$97.00
from
Missoma
BUY
More from Pamela Love
Pamela Love
Irissa Onyx-inlay Choker Necklace
$228.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
Pamela Love
Cora Ring
$120.00
from
Pamela Love
BUY
Pamela Love
Persephone Earrings
$250.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
Pamela Love
Stone Delphine Earring
$280.00
from
Pamela Love
BUY
More from Earrings
Madewell
Ear Cuff
$18.00
from
Madewell
BUY
Catbird Jewelry
Ear Cuff, Silver
$38.00
from
Catbird
BUY
BaubleBar
Clasina Pearl Ear Cuff Set
$44.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
Missoma
Gold Mini Tidal Hoops
$97.00
from
Missoma
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted