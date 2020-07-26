Z By Zella

Slouch Drawstring Hoodie

$29.48 $16.86

At Nordstrom Rack

About This Item Details Add this slouch-fit hoodie featuring knit construction to your trendy wardrobe for all-day comfort. - Attached drawstring hood - Long drop shoulder sleeves - Solid knit construction - High/low hem - Approx. 21.5" shortest length, 27" longest length (size S) - Imported Fiber Content 58% cotton, 37% polyester, 5% spandex Materials 58% Cotton, 37% Polyester, 5% Spandex Care Machine wash cold Additional Info Model's stats for sizing: - Height: 5'9" - Bust: 34" - Waist: 24" - Hips: 34" Model is wearing size S. Shipping & Returns Final sale. This item is not returnable. Ready to Ship Within 9 business days due to the impact of COVID-19. This item qualifies for free shipping when you spend over $100.