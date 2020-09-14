Sllaiss

Sllaiss Tiny Geometric Stud Earrings Set

$13.99

Buy Now Review It

ONE WEEK EARRING SET - 7 Pairs come as a set.Different styles bring you different feelings from Monday to Sunday to make life full of surprises and freshness.Heart style/moon style/triangle style/star style/3mm steel ball /3mm cz steel and 3mm dot steel.Tiny and delicate.Catch more eye's on you.High quality guaranteed,each piece is created with the highest level of fine jewelry craftsmanship, and is inspected to ensure the top level of quality. SIZE&MATERIAL - Heart size 5.5mm*4mm,moon size 3mm*4mm,Triangle size 3.5mm*3.5mm,ball,cz and dot diameter 3mm,tiny stud earrings set made with stainless steel which is allergy free and does not readily corrode,rust,or stain with water,Lead-Free & Nickle-Free,hypoallergenic earrings,Ideal earrings for your sensitive skin,not easy to change color. PERFECT GIFT - Tiny stud earrings come with a elegant jewelry box,is perfect gift for any gift giving occasion,great Christmas gifts,Thanksgiving gifts,Valentine's Day gifts,graduation gift,birthday gift,congratulation gift,vacation gifts,mother day gift,or anniversary gift for girls,women,teens,mother,wife,girlfriend,family.Choose the necklace as gift to you love for company.Giving them a surprise. FIT MOST - Fun and modern stud earrings set,suit for everyday,fits for any occasion as daily wearing home and office,date night,school,birthday,vacation,Christmas day and so on,the ring is also great matching for most outfit like casual clothes,workout clothes,skirts,shirts,dress pants and so on.Women and girls of all ages can enjoy them every day.