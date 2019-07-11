H2O is a water based personal lubricant, and Sliquid`s Original formula. Formulated to emulate your body`s own natural lubrication, Sliquid H2O uses plant cellulose as a thickening agent, instead of glycerin or other sugar derivatives like most other personal lubricants on the market today. Sliquid H2O, like all Sliquid products, does not contain any parabens, and is 100% vegan. H2O is perfect for use with all toys and condoms, and safe for all sexual activity. Sliquid H2O is not flavored or scented, and is non-staining and extremely easy to clean up. All Sliquid products are formulated by sensitive women, for sensible women, and will never cause yeast infections or UTI`s. Purified water based formula 100% Vegan friendly Water soluble and easy to clean up Glycerin free and paraben free Hypoallergenic and non-toxic Latex, rubber, and plastic friendly Non-staining, unflavored and unscented Uniquely blended to match your body`s own natural lubrication Formulated to last longer than most Hollywood marriages.