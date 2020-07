Ganni

Slipper Sandals

Β£195.00 Β£117.00

Flat slipper-style sandals in a watery moire finish with square-shaped heels and toes. Pair with the matching bucket hat. Fit true to size Comfortable low 1.2 cm platform/flat sole Easy slip on style Made of viscose fabric and stacked tunit heel Made in Portugal