Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Slip
Slip Silk Pillowcase
£85.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Cult Beauty
Need a few alternatives?
Marks and Spencer
Pure Silk Pillowcase
BUY
£29.50
Marks and Spencer
Jasmine Silk
Jasmine Silk 100% Pure Mulberry Silk 19 Momme Charmeuse
BUY
£13.99
Amazon
Slip
Slip Silk Pillowcase
BUY
£85.00
Cult Beauty
Brooklinen
Luxe Hardcore Set
BUY
$231.41
$363.00
Brooklinen
More from Slip
Slip
Slip Silk Pillowcase
BUY
$71.20
$89.00
Anthropologie
Slip
Pure Silk Pillowcase
BUY
$75.65
$89.00
Nordstrom
Slip
Rose Leopard Sleep Mask
BUY
$50.00
Slip
Slip
Queen Silk Pillowcase
BUY
£85.00
Slip
More from Bed & Bath
Marks and Spencer
Pure Silk Pillowcase
BUY
£29.50
Marks and Spencer
Jasmine Silk
Jasmine Silk 100% Pure Mulberry Silk 19 Momme Charmeuse
BUY
£13.99
Amazon
Slip
Slip Silk Pillowcase
BUY
£85.00
Cult Beauty
Brooklinen
Luxe Hardcore Set
BUY
$231.41
$363.00
Brooklinen
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted