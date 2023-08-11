Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Karen Millen
Slinky Knit Mirrored Jacquard Geo Chain Strap Maxi Dress
$256.00
$178.00
Buy Now
Review It
At KAREN MILLEN
Need a few alternatives?
Free People
Look Into The Sun Gown
BUY
$200.00
Free People
RichPoorer
Women's Cloud Weave Vacation Dress
BUY
$56.00
$98.00
RichPoorer
Eloquii
Satin Maxi Dress
BUY
$49.00
$149.95
Eloquii
Lulus
Broadway Show Navy Blue High-low Maxi Dress
BUY
$86.00
Lulus
More from Karen Millen
Karen Millen
Italian Wool Double Breasted Maxi Coat
BUY
$638.40
$798.00
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen
Patent Leather Trench Coat
BUY
$259.60
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen
Deco Crystal Embellished Plunge Midi Dress
BUY
$480.00
$600.00
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen
Embellished Bandeau Column Midi Dress
BUY
$163.20
$204.00
KAREN MILLEN
More from Dresses
Adrianna Papell
Illusion Mermaid Gown
BUY
$199.00
Bloomingdale's
Everlane
The City Stripe Draped Jumpsuit
BUY
$80.00
$178.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Satin Square-neck Slip Dress
BUY
$77.00
$128.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Ribbed Midi Dress
BUY
$92.00
$168.00
Everlane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted