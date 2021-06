Slim, Velvet, Non-slip Hangers, Pack Of 100

$39.99 $27.19

Buy Now Review It

Velvet surface and notched shoulders to prevent slipping Ultra slim profile to maximize space in your closet Sturdy design can hold up to 10 pounds Ships in Certified Frustration-Free Packaging Product Dimensions: 17.4 x 0.2 x 9.2 inches (LxWxH) ; 2.08 ounces An Amazon Brand