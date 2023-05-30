COS

Slim-fit High-neck Top

$135.00

Buy Now Review It

At COS

COS' design ethos centres around contemporary staples that last years in your wardrobe. Case in point, this high-neck top is made from a lightweight TENCEL™ Lyocell, cashmere and silk blend in a slim silhouette that hugs your figure. It works just as well solo as it does layered under one of our signature coats. - TENCEL™ is a trademark of Lenzing AG. TENCEL™ Lyocell is made from renewable wood sources, using a process that recycles 99% of all chemicals and water 80% TENCEL™ Lyocell, 10% Cashmere, 10% Mulberry silk / Machine wash Back length of size S is 66.7cm / Model wears a size S / Image reflects the length of garment on a 179cm tall model