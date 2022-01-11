Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
The Elder Statesman
Slice Racing Cashmere Crew Sweater
$1455.00
Buy Now
Review It
At FWRD
100% cashmere Made in the USA Dry clean only Ribbed hem Oversized fit
Need a few alternatives?
Daisy Street
Oversized Sweater Vest In Brown Checkerboard Knit
BUY
£12.40
£23.00
ASOS
VRG GRL
Cafe Culture Knit, Cream
BUY
£48.00
VRG GRL
Native Youth
Sweater Vest In Fruit Knit
BUY
£19.20
£24.00
ASOS
Weekday
Minnie Sweater
BUY
£35.00
Weekday
More from The Elder Statesman
The Elder Statesman
Jacquard-knit Cashmere Sweater
BUY
$1855.00
Net-A-Porter
The Elder Statesman
Watchman Tie-dyed Ribbed Cashmere Beanie
BUY
$415.00
Net-A-Porter
The Elder Statesman
Tie-dye Cashmere Sweater
BUY
$878.00
$1250.00
mytheresa
The Elder Statesman
Crewneck Cashmere Jumper
BUY
C$1119.00
C$1493.00
Farfetch
More from Sweaters
Skims
Teddy Fleece Sweatshirt
BUY
$78.00
Net-A-Porter
There Was One
Fine-knit Roll-neck Jumper
BUY
$165.00
Farfetch
Helmut Lang
Asymmetric Layered Ribbed Cotton-jersey Turtleneck Top
BUY
$175.00
Net-A-Porter
Athleta
Wool Cashmere Aspen Turtleneck Sweater
BUY
$179.00
Athleta
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted