H&M

Sleeveless Maxi Dress

£17.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Long, sleeveless dress woven in a cotton blend with a square neckline, narrow shoulder straps and open back with horizontal ties. Gathers at the top for a softly draping effect. Unlined. Size The model is 177cm/5'10" and wears a size M Composition Cotton 50%, Modal 50% Art. No. 0958130002 True to size Based on Small Spot on Large